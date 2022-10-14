Family of hit-and-run victim wants to send him home

DUNDALK, Md. — The open stretch of Dundalk Avenue finds many pushing the speed limit.

“You see them speeding. They fly. This road is terrible,” said Lisa Hudson whose home borders the road.

And as 63-year-old Gabriel Cedeno stood along the curb, waiting to cross the road Monday night, a truck slammed into him and just kept going.

“He hit some one, and I heard like the squeal of the tire,” said Jayden Sipe who lives nearby.

Police tracked down a suspect that same night, but now Cedeno’s family is left mourning the man who came to the United States not to better his own life, but to help out his aging parents back home in Ecuador.

“Because my mom---she needs to have an operation,” said Katty Fidan, one of the victim’s sisters, “Her leg is really bad so he was sending the money. Also we were helping, but his is single so he was sending the money back to Ecuador.

In a cruel twist of fate, now the same parents that Cedeno was sending money to each week are trying to raise money to see their son one last time.”

The family says it will cost $15,000 to achieve that goal, and it has started a GoFundMe account.

This for a man who left his home three thousand miles away to help out his family only to be cut down by a suspected drunk driver.

“I don’t know what to do now,” said Fidan, “We don’t have money to send him, because my mom wants to see him. She cannot come so we are trying to get him back to Ecuador.”