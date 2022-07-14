Family of four wakes up to garage on fire in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A family of four was displaced in Harford County after they woke up and found their garage on fire.

After they heard their two dogs barking, they found a fire in the garage.

The family lost power due to Tuesday's storms and used a generator to power their devices.

Investigators found that a full-sized refrigerator and two small refrigerators were connected to a power strip in the garage.

Firefighters were able to contain the majority of the fire to the garage before it spread to the remainder of the house. They also determined the cause of the fire was due to failure of an electrical power strip.

The family is now being assisted by the Harford County Disaster Assistance.