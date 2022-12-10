Family members gather at vigil for 61-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — Family and friends gathered tonight to remember their beloved mother.

61-year-old Sallie Mae Lewis was killed in a hit-and-run last month.

It happened at the corner of I-83 at Fayette Street.

Police say an SUV hit her and drove off.

Tonight, her family members are outraged at what they say is a lack of progress in the investigation.

"There's a camera right here where she got hit at, and you mean to tell me I can go 40 in a 25 and get a ticket? And this dude is going 90? And they don't get a ticket? Whoever it is? You think I'm just supposed to sit back and accept that," said her son.

"I lost my mom and then I lost my dad. Losing my aunt was like losing my mom all over again. So, anyone who knows anything, even if it is big or small, I will literally pray that you reach out. That you would let someone know, because we are hurting," said one person.

If you have any information about what happened to Lewis, please reach out to Baltimore City Police.