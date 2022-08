ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.

Anne Arundel County Fire and Rescue

Two residents who were inside at the time, were able to escape the burning home on their own with their dogs.

The fire reportedly originated in the garage, and while investigators believe it's accidental, no official cause has been determined.