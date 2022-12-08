Families of fallen firefighters plan to sue City, State over deadly Stricker Street fire

BALTIMORE — The families of three Baltimore firefighters killed in a burning vacant home collapse are expected to file a multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the city and State of Maryland.

On Wednesday Miler Stern Lawyers LLC made official notifications of their intent to sue over the deadly January fire on Stricker Street.

The fire claimed the lives of Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo, and also badly injured firefighter John McMaster.

Attorneys accuse the City and State of negligence, claiming the incident "could have and should have been prevented."

In their letter lawyers highlight the city's failure to demolish or properly secure the vacant home, which also caught fire years prior to the fatal collapse.

They also mention the city's decision to discontinue the Code X-Ray program, that would have made crews aware of unsafe buildings.

RELATED: Longtime Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of report into deadly Stricker Street fire

Legal action comes days after the release of a 314 page investigative report into the fire that was highly critical of the city and fire department.

The report led to the resignation of longtime fire chief Niles Ford.

We reached out to the City for a response, they had no comment.