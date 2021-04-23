Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School holds grand opening for newly renovated library

BALTIMORE — Take a look, it's in a book! It's not a reading rainbow, but it is a new place for kids to get to read.

The mayor joined students and staff at Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School for the grand opening of their renovated library!

Organizers say the library is similar to one you'd find in a high school or college. The library didn't just need new books and furniture, but a major overhaul-- with private donors helping get a new roof on the building as well as a new boiler to keep students warm as they read and learn.