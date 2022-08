BALTIMORE — For the first time in nearly two decades, Pimlico Race Course will host a full schedule for its fall meet.

Racing comes back to Old Hilltop on Friday, September 9, and continues on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Month.

Meanwhile, the summer racing schedule is wrapping up in Maryland.

This weekend is the last set of races at Laurel Park.

Then next week, there are races at the state fairgrounds.

You can check out the schedule at Pimlico here.