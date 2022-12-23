Faidley's spends final Christmas at Lexington Market filling over 2,000 crab cake orders

BALTIMORE — Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.

Every year around the holidays they fill thousands of orders for their award winning crab cakes from all around the country.

WMAR-2 News spoke with the 4th generation of cake makers, who had so many orders, she had to work and talk.

She says it all started with her great grandfather in 1886.

"Here we are 136 years later," said Damye Hahn. "My mom came up with this recipe for her famous crab cakes in the 1980s when the processing started really separating this Maryland jumbo lump and its been so popular she's been chased for it ever since."

This is the final year that Faidley's will be at their iconic Lexington Market location, which opened in 1952.

They will move to the newly constructed Lexington Market next door early next year.