Extreme heat declaration issued in Baltimore City, cooling centers open

BALTIMORE, md. — Temperatures are expected to rise over 100 degrees Fahrenheit today and tomorrow. Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday, July 6th through Wednesday, July 7th.

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday, July 6th, through Wednesday, July 7th, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861

Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reistertown Rd. (410) 396-3535

Please social distance. You should not visit a cooling center if you have the following symptoms:



Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

City pools are also open. You must register in advance and are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to your reservation.

Here are some safety measures you can take:



Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations

Check vulnerable people who may need help in the heat

Never leave children or pets alone in closed cars

Call 311 for more information.