Extreme heat declaration issued in Baltimore City, cooling centers open

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 11:22:04-04

BALTIMORE, md. — Temperatures are expected to rise over 100 degrees Fahrenheit today and tomorrow. Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday, July 6th through Wednesday, July 7th.

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday, July 6th, through Wednesday, July 7th, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861
  • Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025
  • Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725
  • Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reistertown Rd. (410) 396-3535

Please social distance. You should not visit a cooling center if you have the following symptoms:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

City pools are also open. You must register in advance and are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to your reservation.

Here are some safety measures you can take:

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine
  • Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)
  • Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations
  • Check vulnerable people who may need help in the heat
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed cars

Call 311 for more information.

