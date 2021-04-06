Extensive search underway for two missing teenagers in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teenagers.

Deputies say they were reported missing on Monday, from a residence in Ridge.

Jesse Oleg Clark, age 13, and Josiah Vladimir Clark, age 15, were last seen on April 4, at a residence located on Harry James Road in Ridge.

Deputies say Jesse is 5’2” and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Josiah is 5’7” and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

An extensive search is being conducted by air, foot and water by numerous agencies to include Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of National Resources, Calvert County Search and Rescue, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and numerous volunteer fire and EMS services.

It is probable residents in Ridge may see volunteers paired with officers on their property searching for the missing teenagers.

At this time, no additional volunteers are needed at the Ridge Volunteer Firehouse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who locates property possibly connected to the missing persons to call 911 so a latitude and longitude can be obtained.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Anyone who locates property possibly connected to this case is asked to contact 911.