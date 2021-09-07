Explosion tears through Laytonsville home sending two people to the hospital

LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — An explosion tore through a home in Montgomery County Tuesday morning sending two people to the hospital.

It happened sometime around 8am when fire and rescue crews arrived at 23601 Laytonsville Road to find a home had collapsed.

One person was pulled from the location. A Maryland State Police helicopter landed near the scene to take the victim to an area trauma center.

One victim rescued from the structure, being transported by MSP Trooper to a local trauma center. @MCFRSNews @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/KDcMVjPQ5j — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) September 7, 2021

Their condition is unknown.

Investigators are still on scene working to determine the cause.

