Explosion tears through Laytonsville home sending two people to the hospital

Explosion tears through Laytonsville home sending two people to the hospital
Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 07, 2021
LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — An explosion tore through a home in Montgomery County Tuesday morning sending two people to the hospital.

It happened sometime around 8am when fire and rescue crews arrived at 23601 Laytonsville Road to find a home had collapsed.

One person was pulled from the location. A Maryland State Police helicopter landed near the scene to take the victim to an area trauma center.

Their condition is unknown.

Investigators are still on scene working to determine the cause.

