Explosion at the Claridge House leaves several hurt in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An explosion at the Claridge House has left several people hurt in Silver Spring.

The four story apartment building on Laytonsville Road went up in flames Thursday morning.

Part of the high-rise has already collapsed, according to Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer.

The condition of those injured, is unknown.

Lyttonsville Rd, Residential apartment building explosion and fire https://t.co/quCjUzSuat — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2022

A second alarm has been called, as several crews continue battling the blaze.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

