Explosion at the Claridge House leaves several hurt in Silver Spring

Pete Piringer, MCFRS
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 11:46:18-05

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An explosion at the Claridge House has left several people hurt in Silver Spring.

The four story apartment building on Laytonsville Road went up in flames Thursday morning.

Part of the high-rise has already collapsed, according to Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer.
The condition of those injured, is unknown.

A second alarm has been called, as several crews continue battling the blaze.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

