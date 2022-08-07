Exercise can be beneficial, but mistakes can lead to life-threatening results

BALTIMORE — We all know there are plenty of benefits to exercise, but there are some mistakes that can sabotage a well-intentioned workout.

Studies show people who exercise outside have more energy, less depression, anger and tension than those who exercise indoors.

But if you are outside, be careful of the air quality.

A study published in the Journal Cardiovascular Research found smog shortens life span by an average of three years.

Too much regular strenuous activity can also shorten your life span.

A Swedish study found performing high-intensity interval training, or hiit workouts too often can increase insulin resistance.

Another exercise mistake, focusing on strength instead of power.

They may seem like the same thing, but strength focuses on how much you can lift while power accounts for both speed and force.