Examining heart misinformation surrounding women

BALTIMORE — Every 34 seconds, someone dies from heart disease in the United States, that's about 700,000 thousand deaths a year.

But is only men who have to worry about heart issues?

One person said, "I feel like everyone who has a heart should worry about it."

Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in women, responsible for one in five female deaths.

Now, why are women more likely to survive if they have a heart attack?

Someone stated "I feel like women can survive a heart attack more then men, just because we historically have worse diets."

42 percent of women who have heart attacks pass away within one year compared to only 24 percent of male heart attack survivors.

For people under 50, heart attacks are twice as fatal in women than men.

Last question, signs of a heart attack are always easy to spot in women?

"I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack, " said Cardiologist Annabelle Santos Volgman.

Two-thirds of women's heart attack deaths occur in women with no history of chest pain, and the American Heart Association says that subtle heart attack symptoms are often mistaken for another health condition.