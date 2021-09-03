'Everyone is making excuses to cover their behind.' 65-year-old waiting to have ceiling fixed

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — In this follow-up Friday story WMAR-2 News is back at Catons Villas North talking to Phyllis Duncan.

"There seems to be no urgency," said Duncan. "But they still want me to move."

WMAR 2-News first showed you the ceiling Duncan wants fixed on Monday. Following our story, a housing inspector came out on Wednesday.

RELATED: 'They said I don't know how to take a shower' Baltimore County woman fights to keep her townhouse

According to a county spokesperson, "Baltimore County re-inspected the unit this week. The unit failed inspection as it does not meet Federal or County housing quality standards."

Duncan also has a new housing voucher.

"I got a call the same day," she said. "The only reason they returned my call was because WMAR-2 News got on the case."

Duncan participates in the housing voucher program after becoming disabled some years ago.

As for the letter from WPM Real Estate Management telling Duncan her lease isn't being renewed, the company could not give WMAR-2 News concrete answers at to why. The company would only say it "received complaints."

Another tenant, who asked not to be identified, said they too are dealing with a similar issue.

In a message to WMAR-2 News the tenant wrote, "WPM Management is also doing this to me as well. My balcony doors leak every time it rains. After complaining since last December I received a certified letter saying my lease won't be renewed."

WMAR-2 News reached out to WPM to see how many tenants have been given letters regarding non-renewal of their lease. We have not heard back.

Not surprising said Duncan.

"I just think what they wanted to put me in my place and tell me to shut up and go off into the sunset so they can treat people anyway that they want to," she said.

As for her kitchen ceiling, WPM Real Estate has 30 days to bring it up to code. If not, Baltimore County Housing Authority could stop rental payments.