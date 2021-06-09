'Everyone deserves clean clothes' Community center hosting free two week wash & fold event

BALTIMORE — Greenmount West Community Center on Guildford Avenue has been busy since the spring raising funds for its upcoming mobile laundry project.

"So far we have 20 families who have signed up," said Akilah McCrorey. "This is what this community needs and we're happy we're able to bring it to them."

Starting Monday, families and community members who have signed up will be able to come down and use a mobile laundry facility. GWCC is providing tote bags along with detergent.

"It's absolutely free," said special projects manager, Kennedy McDaniel. "People will be able to do wash and dry two loads of laundry on site."

McDaniel said after working with clients through various programming events it was apparent the area lacked a laundromat. It was clear people struggled just to get clean clothes.

"Greenmount West is a place where we have condos for $400,000 and $500,000 and we don’t have a grocery store and we don’t have a laundromat," said McDaniel. "How can we say we’re meeting people‘s needs, people's basic needs like food and housing security and clean clothes if we didn't do this? GWCC is doing what we can to address the issue."

The wash and fold event will run from June 14th through the 27th.

"Our hope is that people see our efforts and will eventually invest in the community and give the people what they need," said McCrorey. "That, or we'll be able to do a project like this quarterly."

To reserve a spot for the wash & fold event you're encouraged to call 667-212-5286.