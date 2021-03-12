Every little bit helps: Baltimore County restaurants boost capacity

TOWSON, Md. — At the Towson Tavern, the difference between 50-percent capacity and 100-percent with social distancing only allows for a few more tables, but Co-Owner Brian Recher says it represents so much more.

“The power of positive thinking, people’s psyche is getting better. We’re going to nip this thing in the bud so to speak and start getting back to normal,” said Recher.

The executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, Nancy Hafford, says the latest easing of restrictions will have little impact on smaller restaurants, but should help the larger ones, and she says increased capacity at other draws in the area will also help boost business.

“It adds to everything,” said Hafford. “The movie theatre that was here in Towson, Cinemark, was one of the fifth largest grossing Cinemark's, globally, prior to COVID. When people come out of those movies or before they went in, they would flood the restaurants in our community.”

Brian Recher and his brother also own a concert venue on York Road called, fittingly enough, The Recher, and he says they’ll now be able to increase the capacity from 100 people to 120, which may not sound like much, but it helps.

“Of course, my brother and I benefit, but it’s also our staff---the guys that have hung in there with us throughout all this,” said Recher. “and it’s so much harder to make that money for the house and them.”

A change of seasons is also expected to boost business, as warmer weather will allow for more outdoor dining.