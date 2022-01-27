Evergreen Advisors relocating to Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — An investment firm is coming to Columbia!

Evergreen Advisors just signed a long term lease with the Howard Hughes Corporation. They'll relocate their headquarters to Columbia.

"I think its just a great place to be. It's become one of the best places in the country to build and operate a business. Its comprised of diverse and talented people in the region."

In 2018, Evergreen Advisors announced plans to move to Port Covington in Baltimore, along with two other companies with the goal of making Baltimore one of the top cyber-security hubs in the country.