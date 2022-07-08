Event held to lead Baltimore's youth, squeegee workers to career path

BALTIMORE — There was an effort to help the city's youth, including the squeegee workers, get out of side hustles and into career paths.

The African-American Engagement Baltimore Network hosted a job fair at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

The two-day event featured job readiness training Thursday with resume writing classes and mock interviews.

On Friday, a job fair featured on-the-spot job offers with 40 jobs tailored specifically for squeegee workers and other youth.

"It’s important for us to host event like this for the disconnected youth so that they have the opportunity to be employed, an opportunity for them to see that we care, that the mayor cares, that the city cares and an opportunity to provide for themselves and their families so that they don't have to be out on the corner squeegeeing," said Stacey Estep, from the Mayor's Office of African-American Engagement.

Many of the participants left with contingent job offers.

Employers included the Department of Public Works, Department of Transportation and Parks and Recreation.