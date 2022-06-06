Essex man convicted for vehicular manslaughter, victim ejected from passenger seat

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County State's Attorney announced that 32-year-old Joshua Zimmerman will be convicted for vehicular manslaughter.

On December 27, 2020 around 7:40 a.m., a Maryland Department of Natural Resources Officer was on his way to work when he saw a Ford pickup truck laying on its side.

The officer stopped to see if anyone needed help and he saw Zimmerman leaving the vehicle from the driver's side. The officer also saw the victim, Regina Welch, unresponsive on the side of the road after she had been ejected from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Welch was taken to Shock Trauma by helicopter where she ultimately died from her injuries.

When State Police troopers spoke with Zimmerman, his speech was slurred and he could barely walk without assistance. This was a clear indication to officers that he was under the influence.

His blood contained alprazolam, methadone, fentanyl, cocaine, and benzoylecgonine according to officers.

Accident reconstruction by Maryland State Police showed that Zimmerman was driving on Route 1 when he drifted off the roadway into a grassy ditch. After sliding into the ditch, he struck a tree.

The Ford continued through the ditch and overturned onto its side near 3440 Conowingo Road.

Welch was ejected as it overturned.

Zimmerman was sentenced to seven years in prison.