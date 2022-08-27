Equality Equation Heavy Equipment Operator graduates first class

BALTIMORE — A very special graduation took place in Baltimore Friday evening.

A group of 10 people graduated from a Heavy Equipment Operator class offered through the city.

The premise of the program is to get younger people prepared for the job market and train them for jobs.

And this prepares them to start in the construction industry.

This group of 10 was the first to graduate from the program in Baltimore.

"As far as my classmates, we're all new. We're all taking the steps together,” graduate Rakhim Cason said. “Yeah, we're all apprentices, kind of, but we're all learning. We're on Zoom calls. We're calling each other after Zoom calls. We're hanging out with each other. We're trying to pick each others brains. We're taking it step-by-step at a time because we're all in this together."

This is part of the Mayor’s Office of employment development train-up program.

The Heavy Equipment Operator Program is one of 70 programs offered through equality equation in Baltimore.

The equality equation project is currently developing a 5-acre site in Northeast Baltimore to provide workforce training services.