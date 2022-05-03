EPA gives $40 million to help clean Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $40 million to help restore the Chesapeake Bay.

The funding announced Monday comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It also will be used to promote environmental justice and counter climate change. It is part of $238 million targeted for the region over five years under the infrastructure law.

EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe says the funding will help support ready-to-go projects throughout the 64,000-square-mile watershed.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Chesapeake Stewardship Fund will administer $25 million. The other $15 million will be distributed under the Most Effective Basins program to Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York, Delaware, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.