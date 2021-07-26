Enjoy unlimited crabs, beer & baseball on the field at Oriole Park

BALTIMORE — During summer, what's better than cold beer, steamed crabs and watching baseball?

On August 13, enjoy all three on the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

That's right, unlimited crabs and beer on the infield dirt.

Now the Orioles won't be playing at home that day, but they will be in Boston taking on the Red Sox.

Not to worry, you won't miss the game because it will be aired on the stadium's outfield video board for you to watch while eating and drinking.

The event starts at 6pm rain or shine. Anyone 21 and up is invited to attend.

Free parking will be available at Lot C.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased here.

The Orioles ask that no high heels or cleats be worn on the field.