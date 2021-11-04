Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore, U.S. Dep. of Health mutually agree to end CIADM program contract

BALTIMORE — Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore has mutually agreed to end their contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ending their involvement in the Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) program.

It also "wraps up and closes out all open obligations and task orders issued under the CIADM base contract."

Emergent noted that this does not impact the production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's underway at the facility.

Emergent was just one of two original partners to remain in the CIADM program and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the company says in part that they "Are proud of the work our employees have done over the past nine years to honor our commitments, and especially proud of the work we did through the program to address Zika, Ebola, and most recently COVID-19 across several of our manufacturing facilities."

We have also acknowledged the challenges we faced scaling up production of two novel, viral-vector COVID-19 vaccines in the same facility and addressed them with our fellow innovators as well as the FDA and other health regulators," they continued. "While no longer part of the CIADM program, we remain a committed partner to the federal government supplying needed medical countermeasures and other solutions for our most serious public health threats, and we look forward to sharing our experience to help inform America’s planning for future public health threats."

Emergent will continue working to produce the J&J vaccine at their Bayview facility, as this work is not and has not been a part of the CIADM arrangement.