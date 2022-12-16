Elsa freezes the Hippodrome in summer 2023 but tickets are on sale now

BALTIMORE, Md — There are many shows coming to Baltimore next year including the Tony nominated show Frozen. Based off the 2013 movie, this Broadway musical will cool down Baltimore this June at the Hippodrome Theater. Everyone’s favorite Disney queen- Elsa- will be portrayed by Howard County Native Caroline Bowman. She graduated from Glenelg High School then attended Penn State University where she received her bachelor’s in fine arts degree in Musical Theater. She is most notably known for her role as Nicola in the Broadway play “Kinky Boots” and Elphaba in “Wicked.”

Although the show is not until June, tickets can be purchased now on ticket master. Tickets range in price starting at $43.50.