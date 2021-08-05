Ellicott City man dies in head-on collision while driving wrong way on I-97

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash that occurred Thursday morning in Anne Arundel County.



It happened shortly before 1:55 a.m., on I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie. Police say 32-year-old Viraj Kishore Raiker, of Ellicott City, was driving the wrong way on the northbound side when he collided with an Acura TL.

Upon impact, Raiker became trapped inside his vehicle and died on scene. The driver and passenger of the Acura were transported taken to Shock Trauma. Police have not ruled out impaired driving as a contributing factor. I-97 was closed for around three hours following the crash.