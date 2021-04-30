Elkton woman charged with multiple arson charges, attempted murder after intentionally setting her home on fire

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged an Elkton woman with multiple arson-related charges, including attempted murder, after intentionally setting her home on fire while another person was inside.

Officials say witnesses reported seeing 47-year-old Gail J. Metwally on Thursday setting multiple fires within a home before sitting in a chair on the front lawn, watching the fire engulf the home.

Metwally walked away from the scene after a few minutes and witnesses say they heard an occupant in a basement window yelling for help.

Bystanders safely assisted her out the window.

Deputy State Fire Marshals say a total of 4 people resided in the home, including Metwally. Two were not home, while the third was still inside when Metwally committed the arson.

Metwally has been charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Arson, 1st Degree Assault, two counts of Malicious Burning 1st Degree, two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.