Elkton man wanted for allegedly holding woman hostage at gunpoint Wednesday

ELKTON, Md. — An Elkton man is wanted for allegedly holding a woman hostage at gunpoint Wednesday.

It happened at a home in the 1900 block of E. Philadelphia Road.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office became aware of the incident, when the hostage was able to free herself and call 911.

When deputies arrived, they ordered everyone in the home to come out.

Two people surrendered. Turns out both had open arrest warrants unrelated to the barricade.

Although each were inside the home when the woman was taken hostage, neither has been charged for playing any role in it.

Officials say the man they're looking for is 29-year-old Daniel Nash, pictured below. He apparently left the home before police got on scene.

Cecil Co. Sheriff's Office Daniel Nash

The woman hostage escaped without injury according to police.