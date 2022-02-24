Elkton man walks into courthouse for help after he'd been stabbed

ELKTON, Md. — An Elkton man walked to the Cecil County District Courthouse on Thursday morning seeking help after he'd been stabbed by his roommate.

Police say 62-year old James Workman had gotten into an argument with Corey Washburn, 30, at a home in the 200 block of Howard Street.

At some point things escalated leading Washburn to stab Workman.

Once he arrived at the courthouse, medics were called to take Workman to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers later located Washburn and arrested him on charges of first and second degree assault.

