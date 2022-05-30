Elkton man shot in Delaware, after altercation at Newark Wawa

NEWARK, Del. — A 32-year-old Elkton man was shot while driving in the Newark, Del., area, after getting into an argument outside a Newark Wawa.

Delaware State Police said it happened at about 10:04 p.m. on May 28, when the victim got in an altercation with an unknown suspect at a Wawa parking lot on Pulaski Highway. The suspect pointed a weapon at the victim during the argument.

The victim then fled south to Route 896 and Howell School Road in Bear, Del. The suspect chased him, then pulled up next to his vehicle and started firing multiple rounds, said police.

The victim was struck in the head; he crashed his vehicle into a ditch and ran to a nearby neighborhood for help. He was taken to an area hospital, said police.

A second, unrelated vehicle was also hit by gunfire during the altercation.

Police are asking for help finding the suspect. There is currently no suspect description or surveillance footage available. The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Strecker by calling 302-365-8413. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.