Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elkton man shot in Delaware, after altercation at Newark Wawa

Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 15:30:26-04

NEWARK, Del. — A 32-year-old Elkton man was shot while driving in the Newark, Del., area, after getting into an argument outside a Newark Wawa.

Delaware State Police said it happened at about 10:04 p.m. on May 28, when the victim got in an altercation with an unknown suspect at a Wawa parking lot on Pulaski Highway. The suspect pointed a weapon at the victim during the argument.

The victim then fled south to Route 896 and Howell School Road in Bear, Del. The suspect chased him, then pulled up next to his vehicle and started firing multiple rounds, said police.

The victim was struck in the head; he crashed his vehicle into a ditch and ran to a nearby neighborhood for help. He was taken to an area hospital, said police.

A second, unrelated vehicle was also hit by gunfire during the altercation.

Police are asking for help finding the suspect. There is currently no suspect description or surveillance footage available. The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Strecker by calling 302-365-8413. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019