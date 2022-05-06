Elkton man sentenced for production of child pornography of two young girls

ELKTON, Md. — A 62-year-old Elkton man has been sentenced to just 20 years in prison for producing child pornography of two minor girls.

According to his guilty plea in September 2020, Elkton Police responded to a complaint regarding child pornography located at Johnny William Kyte's residence.

Following numerous search warrants, investigators found several of Kyte's digital devices had contained images of child pornography.

Further investigation revealed that for nearly 3 years from August 2014 to July 2017, Kyte produced numerous sexually explicit images of the two children.

He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.