Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elks Lane Bowling Alley to close for several weeks after fire

Elks Lane Bowling Alley.jpg
Elks Lane Bowling Alley<br/>
Elks Lane Bowling Alley.jpg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 14:26:49-04

ELKTON, Md. — Elks Lane Bowling Alley in Elkton will be closed for the next several weeks, after a fire broke out Friday morning.

According to their Facebook page, no one was inside the bowling alley at the time of the fire.

Cecil County crews contained most of the flames to the back mechanical area of the building.

Although an electrical box and tools appear to have bared the brunt of the blaze, smoke and soot damage was left behind throughout the alley.

The next steps will now be determined by the insurance company. In the meantime, leagues are canceled.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices