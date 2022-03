ELKRIDGE, Md. — A 32-year-old Elkridge man died overnight Tuesday after crashing his car into the back of a tractor-trailer.

It happened around 2am on the southbound side of Route 1 at Blue Stream Drive.

Howard County Police say Matthew Diehl was behind the wheel of the car and died on scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.