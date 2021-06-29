Watch
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide found in building; 12 medically evaluated at scene

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 29, 2021
HALETHORPE, Md. — Baltimore County Fire Department confirm that elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found within a building early Tuesday morning.

At around 7:50 a.m., 911 received a call for an odor of gas at 3610 Commerce Drive. Fire Department crews arrived and found elevated levels of carbon monoxide within the building caused by a forklift.

Approximately 12 individuals were medically evaluated at the scene, but non were transported to the hospital.

Crews ventilated the building and cleared it shortly after that.

