Elevated levels of carbon monoxide found in building; 12 medically evaluated at scene

HALETHORPE, Md. — Baltimore County Fire Department confirm that elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found within a building early Tuesday morning.

At around 7:50 a.m., 911 received a call for an odor of gas at 3610 Commerce Drive. Fire Department crews arrived and found elevated levels of carbon monoxide within the building caused by a forklift.

Approximately 12 individuals were medically evaluated at the scene, but non were transported to the hospital.

Crews ventilated the building and cleared it shortly after that.