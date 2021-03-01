Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elevated COVID-19 levels detected in Latrobe Homes wastewater

items.[0].image.alt
ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA/Getty Images/Science Photo Libra
Coronavirus structure, illustration. Coronaviruses cause respiratory tract infections in humans and are connected with common colds, pneumonia and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
CORONAVIRUS
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:12:26-05

BALTIMORE — Elevated COVID-19 levels have been detected in wastewater at the Latrobe Homes public housing community.

The findings mean one or more residents or visitors who recently used restrooms at the property may have contracted the virus.

The Baltimore City Health Department is recommending everyone living at Latrobe Homes get tested.

Free testing will be offered on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th from noon to 3:00 pm at the Daycare Center near 924 Ashland Court.

In the meantime, residents are urged to wear a mask, social distance, and avoid large gatherings to prevent spreading.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020