Elevated COVID-19 levels detected in Latrobe Homes wastewater

BALTIMORE — Elevated COVID-19 levels have been detected in wastewater at the Latrobe Homes public housing community.

The findings mean one or more residents or visitors who recently used restrooms at the property may have contracted the virus.

The Baltimore City Health Department is recommending everyone living at Latrobe Homes get tested.

Free testing will be offered on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th from noon to 3:00 pm at the Daycare Center near 924 Ashland Court.

In the meantime, residents are urged to wear a mask, social distance, and avoid large gatherings to prevent spreading.

