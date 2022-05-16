Watch
Electric industrial vehicle manufacturer opening new facility in White Marsh

Posted at 10:05 AM, May 16, 2022
WHITE MARSH, Md. — A major technology company has chosen Baltimore County for its new manufacturing site.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is known for manufacturing electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for forklifts and such.

Their new 50,000 square-foot facility will be located at 5301 Nottingham Drive in White Marsh.

Right now plans are to open in July.

The move is expected to create several new jobs in the state.

“Greenland Technologies’ choice to manufacture its electric industrial vehicles in White Marsh is creating a win-win scenario; new clean energy options for construction projects as well as jobs for our residents," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

