Eldersburg home garage fire leaves one person hospitalized

ELDERSBURG, Md. — A house fire left one person hospitalized in Eldersburg Monday night.

It happened around 8:20pm on Frontier Road in the Oklahoma Estates neighborhood.

Flames first broke out inside an attached garage and soon caught on to multiple vehicles.

Crews, mostly volunteer, from all over Carroll County as well as Baltimore and Howard Counties were called in.

They were able to get the fire under control within half-an-hour, and contain it to the garage and attic.

More photos from the scene. Thanks to our mutual aid partners, Gamber VFC, @WinfieldFire, @BaltCoFire and @HCDFRS for their assistance tonight. pic.twitter.com/ecwMGhE4iB — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) January 3, 2023

Four people were home at the time. Three were injured but only one had to be taken to the hospital, where they're expected to survive.

Two vehicles in the driveway and a trailered cabin cruiser next to the garage were also severely damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.