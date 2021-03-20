Elderly woman killed in accident after crashing into utility pole

GLEN BURNIE, md. — On Saturday, around 12:47 am, there was a crash at the intersection of Hammonds Ferry Road at Michael Avenue.

A Toyota sedan was driving on Hammonds Ferry Road, approaching the intersection of Michael Avenue. For unknown reasons, the sedan failed to drive within a single lane, left the roadway traveling onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole.

73-year-old Helen Faye Williamson was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Police say the Toyota failing to drive within a designated lane is the cause of the accident.

Police are investigating.