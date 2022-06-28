Elderly man loses his life after being struck by vehicle that left the road

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Saturday night, an 88-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle that left the road.

In the 10800 block of Liberty Road, a 2020 Toyota Highlander fatally struck the victim, Henry Cerquetti.

Investigators determined as the Highlander left the roadway it struck a curb, Cerquetti, a parked and occupied 2017 Chevy Spark as well as a tree before coming to its final resting spot.

Cerquetti was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Highlander and Chevy Spark were both transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by members of the Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team.