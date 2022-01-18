Elderly man killed in Wolfsville house fire; fire officials release cause

WOLFSVILLE, Md. — The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal in conjunction with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has completed the investigation into the fire that destroyed a single-family home in Wolfsville.

The fire, which happened on Gambrill Park Road at a little before 7 p.m., claimed the life of its sole owner and occupant, 82-year-old Frederick Casper Geiger Jr., on January 12.

The fire has been classified as “accidental” caused by improperly discarded ashes on the front porch of the home. The house was deemed a total loss and preliminary estimates are in excess of $500,000.