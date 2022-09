ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was seriously injured by a possible drunk driver early Sunday morning.

Anne Arundel County Police say Burton Wilson, 81, was pulling out of a gas station on Buschs Frontage Road in Annapolis when he was hit by a car driven by Wade Flaherty-Thompson, 27.

Police did a field sobriety test and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested.

Wilson is in the hospital in serious condition.