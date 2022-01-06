Watch
Elderly man hit and killed Tuesday evening in Aberdeen

Posted at 7:48 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 07:48:43-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — A Delaware man was hit and killed in Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

At a little before 6:10 p.m., patrol officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were called to a pedestrian crash in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.

They arrived to find an 86-year-old man deceased laying in the roadway.

Several witnesses, along with the 29-year-old woman who was driving the car that struck the victim, were still at the scene.

This is a grim reminder that crossing a roadway can be dangerous. Be aware of your surroundings and use marked crosswalks or crosswalks with signals.

