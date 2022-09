SEVERN, Md. — A man was hit and killed crossing the street in Severn on Saturday night.

Anne Arundel County police say George Monday, 82, was crossing in the 8100 block of Telegraph Road at 9 p.m. when he was hit. Police say he was wearing dark clothing and the driver of the car stayed on the scene.

Monday was taken to the hospital where he died.

Garrett Baskin, 18, was driving the car and was not hurt.