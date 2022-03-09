Eight new 40-foot battery-electric buses approved for BWI Airport

BALTIMORE — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will be adding eight new electric buses to transport travelers.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to purchase the new battery-electric, zero emission buses that will provide shuttle service between the BWI Marshall terminal and airport parking facilities.

The Board of Public Works, with Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford sitting in as chair for Governor Larry Hogan, and including Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot, approved a $6.86 million contract to purchase the eight 40-foot battery-electric buses.

“The purchase of electric buses is an important element of our statewide strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is investing in a future that serves the public with the latest technology and environmental responsibility.”

Designed and manufactured by New Flyer of America Inc., the zero emission buses will feature 24 seats with luggage racks to comfortably accommodate airport passengers. The battery-electric shuttles have no combustion engines, so passengers will experience a smooth, quiet ride between the airport terminal and parking facilities. The bus batteries are designed to provide a range of more than 200 miles per charge. Additional customer service features include USB charging ports. The new electric buses are expected to be delivered to BWI Marshall in about a year.

“These innovative electric buses will reduce greenhouse emissions and operating costs, while also enhancing the passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “The new buses represent an important step forward in our efforts to foster sustainability.”