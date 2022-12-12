Egyptian tech-ed group visits Sollers Point Technical H.S. in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — A group of Egyptian officials stopped by Dundalk's Sollers Point Technical High School last week to learn about best practices in technical education.

It was part of the Workforce Egypt project, funded by the federal USAID (United States Agency for International Development), which helps other countries with poverty relief and other developments. Workforce Egypt is now touring the U.S. "to help students excel and prepare for a competitive Egyptian economy." USAID has invested more than $30 billion in Egypt's economy since 1978.

(1/2) 📸 On Thursday, December 8, we proudly welcomed the Workforce Egypt Project Study Tour to Sollers Point Technical High School. pic.twitter.com/y2x2D8jUYk — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) December 12, 2022

Michael Grubbs, BCPS coordinator of Career and Technical Education, noted on Facebook: "Our teachers and students are doing awesome stuff! The kids even prepared a halal meal."