BALTIMORE — A student is arrested after allegedly assaulting and injuring a school nurse and an aide.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the National Academy Foundation, in Baltimore.

A Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said both staff members sustained injuries from the assault.

The student was taken into custody by Baltimore City School Police and transported to the Department of Juvenile Services. According to the spokesperson, the student could face consequences in accordance with the district's code of conduct.

It was just last month, when a cafeteria worker was assaulted at the same school.

On Wednesday evening, the Baltimore Teachers Union released a statement indicating the student responsible for last months assault was the same student responsible for this latest attack on school staff.

Under no circumstances should this student have been allowed to be readmitted to NAF after assaulting the cafeteria worker in November. This is precisely the reason why the BTU formed the School Safety Task force so we could examine the Code of Conduct and strengthen the consequences that must be applied to students who assault school employees. Baltimore Teachers Union

The students identity has not been released.

There is no word on the condition of the staff members assaulted.

The teachers union added that in the coming weeks, the Task force will be releasing comprehensive recommendations on how to move forward.

