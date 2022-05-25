Edgewood man sentenced to 10 years for December 2020 crash that killed a man

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A 51-year-old Edgewood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for vehicular manslaughter after killing a man in December 2020.

On December 6, just after 7:15 a.m., Amos Chea was driving at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway.

As traffic was slowing for a yellow light, Chea weaved between the cars and ran the red light, nearly causing a collision.

He then continued speeding toward three vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection with Rossville Boulevard.

While attempting to drive between them, he struck a 2015 Toyota Camry being driven by Charles Scott Himmelman, killing him.

Officials say there was no evidence that Chea attempted to brake and that the speed at impact was 85 miles per hour.