Edgewater woman accused of exposing herself to Halloween trick-or-treaters

EDGEWATER, Md. — A 45-year-old Edgewater woman is accused of exposing herself to children while passing out candy on Halloween night.

Around 7:30pm, Anne Arundel County Police were called for an indecent exposure complaint in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue.

Arriving officers located Wendee Kaczorek, standing near the roadway in front of a home.

The caller reported that Kaczorek had exposed herself and hurled obscenities towards children trick-or-treating.

She was arrested on scene, and has since been released on her own recognizance.