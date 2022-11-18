Ed Reed Foundation donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Former Ravens Safety Ed Reed is tackling food insecurity again this year with his annual Thanksgiving meal donation.

The Ed Reed Foundation helped donate 10,000 Thanksgiving meals in Baltimore as part of the Reed feeds "Thanksgiving blessings"' program.

And when they say meal, they mean meal.

Each one includes turkey, fresh produce, pies, and "The full trimmings."

One student that helped out said it means as much to the volunteers as it does to those who get the food.

"In my opinion it feels really good participating. I can give back to my fellow classmates, my peers, people that I don't know. I just want to make sure everybody has food on their plates for Thanksgiving and let people spend the holiday with their friends and family," said Jamil Reid, student at Seed School.

This is the 17th straight year the event has gone on.