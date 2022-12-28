Ed Reed to become head football coach at Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its new head football coach, the university announced Tuesday.

Reed, a super bowl champion and nine-time pro bowler, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. He becomes the second high-profile former NFL player to become a coach at an HBCU.

Deion Sanders, who was recently head coach at Jackson State, took up a new position at Colorado earlier in December.

Bethune-Cookman is an FCS program, the university has won six MEAC championships since 2000.

Previous head coach Terry Sims was relieved of his duties after going 2-9 in back-to-back seasons.

Reed has held coaching positions before at his alma mater, Miami, as a senior football adviser under head coach Mario Cristobal.

Before that opportunity, he was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

Reed is now taking on his first head coaching position in Florida.